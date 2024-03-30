Waffle House Proposal Is Oddly The Most Romantic Thing You’ve Seen In A While
by Laura Lynott
The world loves a romantic gesture and even the cynics appreciate a heartfelt engagement.
But what if you’re engagement is so underrated it’s like a Monday lunch trip rather than one of the best days of your life?
If he or she or they are the right one, does it really matter? And what if there’s not even a ring! Shock horror. Well, the truth is this is exactly how some engagements are but ain’t it really all about the long haul?
@johncoxfishing asked his other half to take his hand in a Waffle House and well, there could be viewed a lot wrong with that, or a lot right with that.
He told his bae that it took “a real man to make Waffle House romantic.”
No wonder this clip went sooo viral…
Then he comes out with it, right when she’s tucking into a tasty looking hash brown. I mean, it’s lucky she didn’t choke. Who would ever see this coming? In a WAFFLE HOUSE?!
He asked her: “I just have one question. Will you marry me?.”
He had her at waffle…
But he pulls it back in the end. Course he does. Someone brings out a waffle and there’s a ring box there.
The woman responds as romantically as this Waffle House gesture. “I got you, beef jerky.”
Funny enough, even after all that, she said YES. But maybe she loved waffles just as much as her guy.
But check that ring out! This guy may have scrimped on the place for that proposal but he certainly went all out on that ring. Good guy!
Let’s hope this lovely couple have a waffling good time at the wedding and for many years to come!
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
They should definitely do the party!
Yep, it’s a wholesome and flavorsome engagement!
Just a boy, a girl and a waffle!
I mean… how can this not warm your heart?
