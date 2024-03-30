Wife Is Afraid Of Cleaning Her Husband’s Dirty Knives By Hand, So She Puts Them In The Dishwasher And Now He’s Angry
by Chris Allen
Irrational fears can really drive a wedge into your life, and in those around you.
They cut off your ability to think rationally, and can be a serious handicap in day-to-day life.
Trying to communicate about them without the help and knowledge from a mental health expert seems to be an uphill battle.
This story sounds exactly like that, and sometimes the internet comes in clutch to point people in the right direction.
AITA for putting my husband’s fancy knives through the dishwasher?
So I (28F) have, on occasion, put my husband’s (28M) dirty knives through the dishwasher despite him asking me not to. These knives are extra sharp for cooking, and apparently the dishwasher will blunt them.
I am terrified of knives to the point where if I see them on the work surfaces, I will begin to panic. My husband is aware of this, and I never use these particular knives as I know I’m not allowed to dishwasher them.
I can’t face cleaning a knife by hand. If I have to use one, I will use one of my old knives that I put through the dishwasher.
My husband will use his fancy knives and leave them dirty either in the sink or on the worktop.
They can be there for days, and just the thought of them being out terrifies me.
I can’t face cleaning them by hand so I put them in the dishwasher to get them out of my sight. He is free at any point prior to the wash cycle, to remove and clean them by hand.
He thinks I’m TA for putting them in despite him asking me not to. I think he’s TA for leaving out dirty knives despite him being aware of my fear.
We’re actually a really good team and barely disagree on anything but this seems to be an obstacle we cannot agree on! I need Internet strangers to tell me who is in the wrong, if anyone.
Please and thank you!
The comments thread was really pretty split.
Love to see some good back & forth.
One common thought was that this guy must not really have cared about these knives…
While one person was actually out to, ya know, solve this?
What a concept.
One person’s ESH came with a very important message about the irrational fear / panic OP is dealing with.
While another person’s NTA vote echoed the sentiment of how this husband is basically being lazy.
Yeah… she needs to get a grip!
