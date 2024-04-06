A Man Told Her That Her Weightlifting Wasn’t Appropriate According to the Bible. She Responded By Letting Everyone Know About His Creepy Past.
by Matthew Gilligan
If there’s one thing that I can’t stand, it’s fake Bible thumpers who talk the talk but definitely DO NOT walk the walk.
And the guy you’re going to hear about is gonna make your blood boil!
But he got what was coming to him in the end.
Check out what happened!
Born again Christian tries using the Bible to shame me. Allow me to do the same.
“A little background on the two main characters of this story:
Me: I 31F (24/25 at the time) have been into heavy weightlifting for the last 7 or 8 years. Due to my dad’s awesome genetics, I am able to build muscle very easily for a woman.
And then there’s THIS guy…
HP: Hanky Panky (HP for short) is a creepy old school friend of my parents who became a born again Christian AFTER getting caught by his wife while doing the dirty with his mother in law.
Yes, you read that correctly…
There were only a few people who were aware of the story, my parents included, which is how I found out. None of HP’s other Christian friends knew about this. The other Christian friends were also mutual friends of my parents, who were friends with me on social media as well. This becomes relevant later on…
Around the time I started lifting, I built muscle fast, and I was proud of that. So naturally I’d often post before/after pictures. For the first few months HP would always comment on my pictures telling me to slow down because at some point I’ll start to look manly. I always ignored those comments because they’re ridiculous.
I told you not to say that…
Fast forward to about a year into me lifting, I post another before/after picture and here comes HP telling me now I look manly. Unfortunately for HP he caught me on a bad day. So now I’m angry and decided to engage in some back and forth commentary.
I ask if me being a woman who lifts weight makes me manly, what does that make him, a “man” who doesn’t lift at all? HP decided to ignore that comment and hit me with “the Bible says for women to look like women and men to look like men.”
Oh, the lightbulb that went off after reading that. I was no longer angry but absolutely filled with pettiness now. I mean, how couldn’t I be after knowing all about his dirty little skeleton in the closet?
Here it comes…
So without further thought I replied back with “hmmm, I’m pretty sure there’s something in the Bible that states not to sleep with your mother in law but that didn’t stop you, now did it?”
After I hit send on the comment I sat back and watched the aftermath and it was glorious. All of these mutual Christian friends were commenting asking what happened and they couldn’t believe he’d do such a thing. I even got a few private messages asking what happened and how they were disappointed he’d do such a thing.
With his little reputation ruined, he decided to call my parents and tell them what I said.
Half way through his story my mom just cuts him off and says “why were you even looking at our daughters pictures? You’re being a creep again” and then hung up on him. Mom is a true savage and I know I made her proud that day!
But the best part about this story is that his own wife (yes, they stayed married) liked my comment calling him out.
He avoided me like the plague after that!”
