Boyfriend Leaves Socks in Couch After Being Asked Not To, So Girlfriend Lets Their Dogs Tear Them Apart
by Addison Sartino
Clean people and messy people don’t mix well, but somehow always end up dating each other.
This woman took to Reddit to share her story.
Background: My boyfriend (E) and I have been together for four years.
Whenever I would come over when we were dating, his apartment was messy but it was blamed on his roommates.
I’m very cognizant that I am particular in cleaning, so I thought it just wasn’t clean enough to /my standards’/.
The couple moved in together.
I moved in with him ~3 years ago and adopted two dogs together.
I quickly realized we do not have the same view of what “clean” is.
There is one habit he cannot seem to break.
We have communicated about it and he has made a lot of progress. But, he consistently does one thing: stuffs his colored striped socks into the couch.
I have told him that I have had to chase the dogs around because they find them in the couch. He thought it was funny.
Cue revenge.
Over the last few weeks, I have bought multiple cloth dog toys resembling his socks and have trained my dogs to play tug of war with them.
They will now dive for the socks whenever he’s laying on the couch and places them on the ground to “pick up later.”
The woman is no longer willing to protect the boyfriend from his own decisions.
I also do not stop them from playing with the socks anymore.
He came home yesterday and found his favorite pair of his socks decimated all over the living room and was furious that I didn’t stop them.
I told him they were the socks he stuffed in the couch yesterday and he should have put them in the hamper.
He stormed off to his office and is not talking to me. AITA?
Reddit users were quick to take the woman’s side on this one.
One person complimented the woman for “training” her boyfriend.
Another reader shared a rule they have at their own home.
And this person compared the boyfriend to a dog.
Sigh. When will men stop making women train them?
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.