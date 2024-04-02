Daughter Has Been Self-Righteous About Her Vegetarian Diet, But Then Orders a Beef Burger And Her Mom Flips Out
by Ashley Ashbee
Good parents allow their teens the freedom to explore their beliefs and passions and make their own decisions.
But that doesn’t mean you get to bully your kid for not following through. Yikes! I’m glad OP isn’t my mom…
Here’s what happened.
AITAH for making my daughter cry at a restaurant?
My(F45) daughter (12) decided 2 weeks ago she wants to be a vegetarian.
I was fine with that. I would support and encourage her if that’s what she wanted.
The past 2 weeks she has been looking down on the rest of the family with snooty comments like “you know that will just sit in your colon right?”
And “It doesn’t make you THE murderer, but it def makes you the accomplice.”
Her brother(7) is getting sick of it and so am I. Especially when I just get home from work and I just want to relax and enjoy my meal.
I wasn’t prepared for what either the daughter did next…
3 days ago was my son’s birthday and we decided to take him out to his favorite restaurant.
This place had vegetarian options so I was not worried about my daughter being upset about that. I asked her if she wanted to go and she excitedly said yes. We get there and when the waiter takes out order, my daughter decided she wanted a mushroom burger.
I said “Woah, I thought you wanted to go vegetarian?”
She says “I’m taking a break since its a special occasion.”
I told the waiter to cancel that order and give us a few minutes.
And then the mom’s actions surprised me, too. But in a sad way.
I looked at her and said “Look here missy, you have been nothing but a jerk these last few days with your passive-aggressive comments since going vegan, vegetarian, whatever! You either commit to it now or you get nothing at all.”
She doesn’t even look at me, she just flops her head on the table and starts crying the moment I start talking.
My husband does nothing but says “way to go”.
She doesn’t move her head the entire dinner even when I ask if we need to talk outside? Go the the bathroom to collect herself?
Nothing.
We get home and she just goes to her room. My husband thinks im the AH because I had to ruin a night out.
AITAH?
I say yes. What kind of mom thinks this is good parenting?
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
This person took the words out of my mouth. When this is how mom is, no wonder her daughter has been rude.
This opinion was common and it bugs me. Her mom was the drama queen here.
A sarcastic commenter. These are my people! What’s with the hypocrisy on Reddit?
Some people felt the daughter deserved this. I hope those people aren’t parents. What a toxic parenting style.
Haha! I have no brothers, so I hadn’t thought of it this way.
One thing’s for sure… they both need therapy.
