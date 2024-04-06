Her Boss Said She Needed To Remind Him Of Her PTO, So She’s Going To Clock In To Prove A Point
by Trisha Leigh
It’s hard to find a job you love that also pays you well and where your boss and coworkers are awesome – it’s basically a unicorn.
If you happen to find a situation like that, you should hold onto it like grim death.
OP is responsible at work and communicates well about PTO.
My manager, oversees 16ish people, completely forgot that I had PTO one morning last week.
We had spoken about it the day before too because I had to change the time of my doctor’s appointment.
Still, her boss failed to remember and put her on the schedule.
The morning of my appointment I wasn’t going to clock in till I got back.
However, when I got back I found out that he had assigned me to cover part of someone’s shift, call center, because they were out sick.
I had him asking (we use microsoft teams) me to call him in our full group chat, and also DMing me in the same chat we used to discuss the time of my appointment changing and his approval, where I was.
When she didn’t show up (because she had PTO) the group chat and other managers were thinking she was at fault.
The person who oversees that the phones are covered messaging me telling me I was to be on phones and my manager’s boss texting me asking where I was.
Her boss said from now on she needed to remind him she’d be off.
I finally called my manager, video call and I recorded that too, and reminded him that we had spoken about the time of my appointment being in the morning.
He then asked me to text him reminders every time I have PTO now.
She figures she’ll have to be on the clock to send those emails going forward.
Well, he’s about to learn. I have 2 more days coming up in April and I will clock in for 15 minutes each day to send that reminder text.
If I have to do his job of reminding him I am off when there are multiple ways for him to remember then they can pay me.
Reddit might not think this is enough – let’s find out!
The top comment says she could even remind him more than once.
Hopefully he’ll get the point.
They’ll take what you let them get away with, after all.
These old-timers aren’t long for the work force.
You’ve gotta make the paper trail.
I bet her boss is going to figure out how to be more responsible soon.
Either that or he’s going to make sure he takes his ADD meds before work.
