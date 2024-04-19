Her Ex Wanted Her To Continue To Do Free Labor, So She Gave Him Exactly What He Demanded
by Trisha Leigh
There’s nothing like the freedom of divorce if you’re the person who did all of the unpaid and unappreciated labor inside of the marriage.
It’s amazing how many ex-spouses still expect that person to do that labor outside of the marriage.
This ex-wife was happily divorced from her controlling and mean husband.
A bit of a back story: I divorced my ex a little over 9 years ago after 14 years of marriage.
I won’t go into the specifics as to why, but suffice it to say he was a lying, cheating jerk.
Early on during the marriage I tended to not be all that assertive until I finally had my fill and grew a backbone.
He hated that.
He did not like hearing the word “no” from me or in doing things my own way.
But, he wanted her to box up the rest of his things and send them over.
So fast forward to a month after we were officially divorced. He was in his new place and I was in my house (formerly the house we shared) with our sons, but he still had a ton of his stuff there.
Stuff I didn’t want even though I paid for a lot of it, but stuff I knew he really wanted.
He finally reached out and demanded, not asked, demanded I send him his stuff.
Just toss it all in boxes and send it over to him. (His exact words.)
Mind you he was only about 10 miles away from me at that point and could’ve easily come over to do it himself.
He didn’t want to do that because he’d have to see me. Something he was actively trying not to do.
So, she did – and took photos to prove it.
Cue the MC.
Now a lot of what he had were collectibles.
No details, but some of it was fairly expensive and fragile. So I did as he asked. Correction, demanded.
I tossed it all into numerous boxes.
Now some of the truly expensive items, I did take great care in packing them, only because I knew my sons would probably eventually want them.
But for the stuff I knew my ex really wanted and care a lot about, nah. I just tossed it all in a box without a care in the world.
Now I did inspect everything and, while I just dumped them in boxes, nothing was damaged by me.
I also took pictures of it to prove it.
The person who came to grab the boxes did not take care with them.
So once I closed them all up, I told him to either to get his ass over to pick it up or get someone to do it for him. He got someone to do it.
Now I was not at the house when this person picked everything up, but my sons and sister were.
They did not know how everything was packed. They only showed him the boxes.
They told me that the person who picked up the boxes quite literally just tossed them into the back of his pick-up without a care in the world and then sped away.
This was still, somehow, her fault.
Later that night I got a call from my ex who started calling me a b—- for destroying all his stuff.
I told him that everything was fine before I closed the boxes up and I had proof of it.
I then said that maybe next time be a bit nicer to me when making “requests” and reminded him he demanded I that I “toss it all in boxes”, but he didn’t tell me to be gentle in doing so.
I hung up on him and proceeded to enjoy my celebratory glass of wine that evening hoping that he was enjoying the shattered remains.
I doubt Reddit has much sympathy for the man.
The top commenter thoroughly enjoyed the whole thing.
And this person thinks she made not one mistake.
Truer words were never spoken.
Most processes of growth and change are a bit painful.
Enjoy that win, lady.
Ah, the relief of not having to care anymore.
I want to clink wine glasses with this woman.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · divorce, petty revenge, picture, reddit, relationships, top, valuables