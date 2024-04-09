His Wife Wanted To Give Their Daughter A Horribly Weird Name, So He Went Behind Her Back And Officially Gave Her A Name He Wanted
by Matthew Gilligan
This is just…weird. Picking a name for your new baby…behind your wife’s back?
Whaaaaaat?!?! But it happened!
And this guy wants to know if he acted like a total *******.
Let’s see what he had to say…
AITA for naming my child behind my wife’s back?
“My wife and I (27F and 29M) recently had a baby. A sweet baby girl, an absolute ball of joy.
There’s a problem…
We started discussing names a few months before she was born, but we kept getting into arguments because we just couldn’t come to an agreement. I’m a traditional man, I like traditional names with a rich history and profound meaning.
My wife on the other hand wants to name our child something unique, something that literally no one else on earth will think of.
Some of her suggestions include: Hoohee, Joejie, Yabba, and Buza. Any one can see that these names are absolutely ridiculous, and she will probably never land a respectable job.
By the way we’re both Caucasian so these aren’t cultural names or anything. I suggested some names like Amelia, Ella, and Sophia, but she said that those were “too common”.
Things were getting heated.
We put off the topic of names for a while, but naturally after she was born, we starting talking about it again.
She insisted on the name Buza but I absolutely refused.
I told her no one will take her seriously with a name like that and that she was just pursuing the novelty of unique name without thinking about what actually works for her.
He took matters into his own hands.
I saw that she was completely set on the name that she chose and there was no way I could convince her otherwise.
So the next morning I went by myself to register our daughter’s name because I was worried my wife would go and do it first.
I chose a really pretty name for her that wasn’t too old fashioned and I thought my wife would be okay with it. But when I got home and told her, she was furious with me.
She said I was an *******, but I think she’d be the bigger ******* for giving our daughter a name that could ruin her life.”
And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.
This person thinks both parents suck.
Another person said he’s NTA.
This Reddit user said he had to do it…
Another individual shared their thoughts.
And this person sounded off.
That doesn’t sound like a good situation, does it?
You can say that again!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, babies, baby names, kids, names, picture, reddit, relationships, top