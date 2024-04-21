Influencer’s Horror At The Discovery Of What’s Actually Packaged In Juice Bottles Sparks Conversation About What We’re All Being Sold
by Chris Allen
“Juice”, “Drink”, “Organic” – do those words on a label really mean what they are?
Drink does, because apparently it’s code for anything.
Finding an actual juice that is what it says it is?
That’s an art form in and of itself.
But Connor from Instagram has some helpful, sarcastic tips to show us what to look out for.
He kicks off by going through the actual ingredients on the back of the bottle.
“Well this is the most infuriating thing I’ve seen in awhile.”
Then checks out what it says on the front.
“Surely this just contains strawberry and banana, right?”
Then we go through a lesson of some packaging terminology.
“This isn’t even actually juice, it’s juice drink, and the addition of the word ‘drink’ means they can put whatever they want in this bottle.”
He then shows us the juxtaposition on Naked’s Gold Machine.
Basically, the label on the front means absolutely nothing and is not in any way policed by the FDA or anyone else.
Check out his full video here:
Let’s see what folks had to say.
One person warned of the horrors of the McRib.
Another person was floored by this line.
While a few people recognized how apples in everything has not been good for them.
If you want juice, you might have to squeeze it yourself.
