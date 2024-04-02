‘It is not that hard.’ – Girlfriend Shows The World How Messy Her Partner Leaves The Apartment When She’s Away
by Laura Lynott
It’s never easy living with anyone and even if you love them, that can soon sour if they’re too messy!
A lot of the time, unfortunately, it seems to be women complaining their guy’s too messy but occasionally a guy got beef over this too.
But this TikToker will join the army of ladies who’s just about had enough of her man’s mess.
@sophiegreene_ posted a clip on TikTok showing the world the actual scenes at her apartment and it sure wasn’t her who caused this mess!
This domestic disorganization was the result of her beau Brett living solo for five days!
Cabinets are left open in the kitchen, his gym bag is lying round, a blanket hanging out on the ground, and the vacuum just chilling there.
The bed’s not been, a pillow is laid on the floor and stuff’s just thrown on top of a drawer.
“But don’t worry because his shoes are all perfectly lined up,” she told her followers.
She finished in a far from loving tone to her boyfriend: “Brett, if you’re watching this, you’re no longer allowed to call me a mess.”
Ah, isn’t mess meant to show a creative mind though?
Watch the full clip here:
@sophiegreene__
AND IM THE SLOB??
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
It’s not THAT messy!
Our girl’s saying she actually pranked her guy!
Is this a game of my man’s better than your man?
Clean it up, kid!
