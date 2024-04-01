Random Person Won’t Stop Using Woman’s Email For Her Online Deals, So She Gets Her Revenge By Stealing All Of Their Kohl’s Cash
by Ryan McCarthy
Usernames and email addresses are highly coveted commodities in this day and age.
Everyone wants a sleek, short email that’s just your first and last name, but for those of us with run of the mill names, we usually are too late.
The normal protocol is just to add a bunch of random numbers at the end of your name and acquiesce to your new online moniker.
But some people won’t let that perfect email address go, like the person in this user’s story who used their email for all of their appointments and accounts just to spite them!
Check out how OP got her revenge!
Use my email, lose your Kohl’s Cash
I got a Gmail account about 20 years ago when it first came out. I was able to snag a simple email, first initial last name…think jsmith@gmail.
For the last several years I have been getting all kinds of spam and legitimate emails from someone with my first initial and last name.
Some of these emails seem pretty important, for instance hotel reservations and train tickets have both been sent to my email.
But any attempts to correct these mistakenly delivered emails were unsuccessful.
In the past I have tried to contact her with the phone number I find with the emails and asked her to stop using my emails.
She brushes it off every time, basically telling me to F off.
Apparently she has just started shopping at Kohl’s because I’ve been getting all of her rewards emails.
And OP saw her opportunity to get revenge on this email-stealer!
Since she decided she isn’t going to stop using my email, I used her $50 in Kohl’s cash she sent to my email a couple weeks ago, and just used another $20 today.
As far as I’m concerned, she’s aware that she’s using my email, therefore she’s gifting me her Kohl’s Cash.
Thanks for the new belt and jeans, Jessica.
Keep em coming.
I just don’t understand why this person would keep using the email out of spite! It’s not like they can access any of the stuff that they’re getting sent to OP’s email address!
Reddit loved that she got some Kohl’s cash out of the whole ordeal, and many were reminded of their own experiences with getting the wrong emails.
This user had the same problem, but with much more important messages being wrongly delivered to them!
Or this user, who knew someone who was receiving all the calls for a business by mistake!
And finally, this person got their revenge by canceling a doctor’s appointment, much to the email stealer’s shock!
If you want the handle that badly, just use Yahoo, or Bing!
Desperate times call for desperate measures!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁