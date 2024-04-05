Restaurant Owner Tracks Down Customer Who Had To Cancel His Entire Trip, And Tried To Charge Him A $250 Cancellation Fee
by Chris Allen
Psycho, out of control restaurant owners are a dime a dozen it seems. Hunting down and bullying people online usually isn’t one of their M.O.’s though, is it?
Because let’s face it, sometimes you have to cancel trips, reservations, plans with friends even!
But NOT FOR THIS OWNER, HUH UH!
One guy on TikTok named Dave walks us through one of the most insane stories about a cancellation you’ll hear today.
He explains that the customer,
“…had to cancel their reservation that they had at TABLE which is in Boston’s North End, which is owned by Jen Royale”
The North End is awesome, by the way.
The customer had to cancel their entire trip to Boston, airline tickets, hotel, etc.
Reservation as well…
OH NO!
This owner then seeks out this lone customer who had to cancel via social media.
“She gets crazy and she has a history of doing so. She tracks this dude down on social media and DMs him this below message.”
Un. Hinged.
Folks, it’s a JOURNEY and a half.
I highly recommend checking out his full video here if you haven’t already:
@davecullinane_
Whacko. #tableboston #restaurants #northend #boston #fyp #viral
People in the comments were hooked.
Exactly like this person here.
One person noted the restaurant has gone private.
And some more fallout on Google!
One person was just as perplexed as the rest of us.
What a stemwinder that was!
