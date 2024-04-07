They Found Out Their Roommate Was Stealing Their Food, So They Decided To Lick All Their Food In Front Of Her To Prove A Point
by Matthew Gilligan
Food thieves…you’re being watched!
And if you keep up your dastardly deeds, you’re gonna pay the price…just like this person did!
Take a look at how this person got even with their roommate with the sticky fingers.
I disgusted my food-thieving roommate.
“My roommate was stealing my food and not only not admitting, but apparently bragging about it to my other roommates and calling me a “pushover”.
I didn’t want to participate in whatever they thought they were doing, especially since I am moving away in 2 months.
But I do want my food.
It was showtime!
Today, they were sitting in the kitchen, chatting. I came in, took my meatballs from the fridge and licked them one by one while maintaining the eye contact with the thief.
Then I licked several other items, spit into my milk (it’s a waste of milk, but luckily there wasn’t a lot), etc.
I think that did the trick…
She looked utterly disgusted. Eventually she asked “are you mental?”.
I calmly replied “I always do this, didn’t you know?” and left.
I don’t know if she will stop, but her face of mixed disgust and horror makes it worth it.”
That’s one way to do it!
Whatever works!
