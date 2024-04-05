They Complained When They Suspected an Amazon Driver Stole Their Package So They Reported Him to the Company
by Matthew Gilligan
I know a lot of creeps out there steal packages that don’t belong to them from porches, but Amazon drivers?
That’s taking things a little bit too far!
But we can only hope that this driver got what was coming to him after he got caught red-handed!
Let’s see what went down…
Steal my Amazon package? Enjoy your complaint investigation.
“I work from home. Receive a notification on my phone that my Amazon package has been delivered.
Where the heck is it?
It’s a couple hundred dollar item so I immediately go outside but no package anywhere. I was outside as the delivery van was driving away so literally no way a package thief snatched it in 20 seconds.
The Amazon driver is two houses down. “Excuse me. I received notification that my package was just delivered but it’s not there. ”
Driver looking shocked stammering over words “oh, uh, what’s the address?”
Give him address.
“Yeah I just delivered it to you”
“No you didn’t. I’m calling Amazon and y’all can sort this out” start walking away.
This sounded fishy…
Driver calls out “oh I found your package. But it says there’s an issue and I can’t deliver it. It’s likely a duplicate and another driver will be by later to deliver the correct one”
“Then why did you mark it as delivered”
“Oh because I didn’t see there was an error. The other driver will be by later”
“No, I’m calling Amazon now” walk away called Amazon to report the incident.
They say nothing is wrong with my package and it’s marked as delivered. I tell them about the interaction and they say the driver should’ve given me the package. Even if it’s a duplicate the driver is not supposed to withhold a package. They’ll investigate and get back to me in 24 hours.
Wouldn’t you know it…
2 minutes after getting off the phone with Amazon doorbell rings.
I happened to be next to the door so open it within 5 seconds to see the same delivery driver hauling *** down my driveway. Jumps in delivery van and speeds off through the neighborhood. Look down and my package is there.
Call Amazon again to let them know that I just got the package and it was the same driver who hauled tail.
They said they would be opening an investigation into the driver. I also told them about how fast he was driving through the neighborhood.
I felt like a Karen calling to complain but truly believe this driver was running a package stealing scam.
Marks package as delivered, customer says they never received, driver says “well a package thief probably stole it before you looked for it”.”
Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.
One person thinks they know what this guy is up to…
Another individual shared their thoughts.
This reader had a package stolen before…
This reader also had to deal with a headache.
And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.
I have a feeling that delivery driver might be in hot water…
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.