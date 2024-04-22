Those Security Cameras Supposedly Protecting Your House? Thieves Say They Can Jam Them As Easily As Your WiFi.
by Trisha Leigh
I don’t know about you, but having a security system at home makes me feel safer when I go to bed at night.
Not so much after reading this, though, because apparently thieves aren’t bothered by your security cameras at all.
The Los Angeles Police Department warns residents that WiFi jammers can easily disarm cameras and alarms that are connected to the internet.
These are the cameras and alarms that are fairly cheap on Amazon and other online retailers.
WiFi jammers are small devices that confuse and/or overload wireless devices with traffic, allowing thieves to enter without tripping an alarm – or leaving video evidence.
These jammers are equally inexpensive online, and criminals have been using them for quite some time.
This is despite them being illegal, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
“The use of a phone jammer, GPS blocker, or other signal jamming device designed to intentionally block, jam, or interfere with authorized radio communications is a violation of federal law.”
As usual, those who break the law don’t have much respect for it.
Police in Minnesota, for example, reported a string of nine robberies all connected to the use of WiFi jammers.
You can prevent this from happening to you by hardwiring your alarm system instead of relying on WiFi, and also by installing motion-detecting lights on your property.
In addition to the other lessons we learned from Home Alone, like never telling anyone when you’re going to be gone for a period of time.
Stay safe out there!
