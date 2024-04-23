Her Boss Complained Of Her “Plain” Attire, So This Employee Jumped At The Chance To Dress Up… In Costume
by Chris Allen
Employees who go above and beyond in their position are a rarity.
Now employees who snivel with narcissistic pettiness?
Those are a dime a dozen. That’s easy.
But to get small revenge on those kinds of people is so fun to vicariously read about.
Boss says to “Look Pretty”.
This isn’t my story but my friend’s.
My Friend worked at a jewelry store, and the attire was a business suit.
She loves her job because she is surrounded every day by precious metals and stones, she’s a nerd for victorian fashion or whatever esques there is regarding fashion, balls, princesses, and royalty of europe.
I guess no job is perfect.
Anyways, the only thing she hates in that job was the manager, Suzie.
From the account of my friend, Suzie has an attitude similar to the fairy godmother from shrek, very kind in front of customers but would then bare her teeth when they left.
Being a passive aggressive child to customers about her employees was this boss’ M.O.
Her favorite past time was to chat with a customer while ‘criticizing’ the employees with remarks about their looks, appearance, or how what accessories they wore didn’t match their complexion and such.
And she seems to have a grudge for my friend, prolly because she engages with the customer with minor trivia.
Like “did you know jade has a hidden meaning” and such, and it made a lot of people return to the store.
One Day, Suzie came in extremely p****d and started off on my friend about how she looks.
Mind that she dresses as plainly as possible because she geeks out when it comes to anything fashion related to the 14th century.
And that she has to look like what the customer wants to look like.
The idea sprung into her head.
I imagined that a lightbulb went off on her head and blood rushing to her face as she thought things she could wear and whatnot.
So for the entire week, which crosses Valentine’s Day, she dressed up in gowns and dresses matched with accessories that made her look like a Barbie princess.
The entire time, there were people coming up to her about the dress, the accessories, and the theme to which she explained with delight.
Wait for it…
Suzie was steaming the entire time, she tried to get her fired but the owner was present because of the upcoming holiday and was happy with the increase in sales then.
I managed to sneak by and saw her in a white dress that screamed “Frozen” if it had an eastern vibe to it, and Suzie glaring from the back.
I heard she left after the week was over without notice and someone else was promoted, my friend wasn’t too bothered because the current manager had seniority and was pretty chill so she’s happy.
All’s well that ends really well.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
It just screams narcissism, doesn’t it?
Another person was just downright impressed!
And this person hits the nail on the head.
She should have given that woman a raise.
Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.
