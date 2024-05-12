Her Sister Got Sick And Said She Couldn’t Come To Her Wedding, But When Showed Up Unexpectedly On Her Sister’s Big Day Things Didn’t Go Very Well
Have you ever had somebody in your life who got really sick? It can be a devastating circumstance, but that might not be the only problem that pops up. In fact, things can work out in unexpected ways and create surprisingly uncomfortable situations.
The following story is about two sisters who were seemingly very close, but then an illness and some poor planning got in the way of their relationship.
Let’s take a look…
AITA for forgetting to include my sister in my wedding?
About a year and a half ago, my fiancée (28F) and I (27F) started planning our wedding. We wanted a small, intimate affair with only 65 guests, including the wedding party.
My sister (30F), who stays across the country, was supposed to be my maid of honor, and she enthusiastically helped with the planning until she faced a serious health issue about a month ago.
And now the story starts…
Due to her health problems, my sister was advised not to travel after her surgeries, which meant she would miss the wedding. After discussing it with my fiancée, I offered to postpone the wedding so my sister could attend, but she insisted we stick to our original plans because she knew how important they were to me.
I told her that I would be replacing her as the maid of honor with my childhood friend, and she was perfectly okay with it.
The sister had a surprise in store…
Fast forward to two days ago, our wedding day.
Everything seemed perfect until I spotted my sister sitting with my parents during the ceremony. It turns out she had gotten clearance from her doctor to travel last minute and surprised us by showing up.
I was really happy to see her.
After the ceremony she came over to talk to me and told me everything. Amidst all the hugs and congratulations, I completely forgot that we had not planned for her to be there.
Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned…
Due to the limited people at the wedding, we had strict seating charts and catered meals for everyone, as well as the wedding favours. It turns out, my sister didn’t get to eat that night and just ate a few of the table appetisers, which were very small.
She also didn’t have a proper chair and one of the venue workers got her a completely mismatching one from elsewhere, and she had to squeeze in next to our cousin. The wedding party and us (total 9 people) all sat at the front of the hall on a long table, facing everyone.
And feelings were hurt…
This morning, my sister calmly called and explained how excluded she felt at the wedding. I told her that yes, we didn’t have extra favours/seats because of how strictly we budgeted for it. She understood but also felt that I could have been more inclusive by asking her to sit at the bridal table since she was originally supposed to be a MOH, or getting her a meal.
She felt very judged the whole night and the least I could do was try to include her after she flew all the way down. I apologised profusely because, had I not been so caught up with everything, I would have definitely tried to get her a meal from somewhere.
But I also explained to her that she wouldn’t have been able to sit with the wedding party as we had a color scheme that she didn’t match, and that she should know how detailed the guest list was for favours/seats.
Things went off the rails…
The conversation got quite heated, and she said “Well I guess it would’ve been better for you if I was still bedridden and I didn’t come at all,” and abruptly hung up the phone, though I know that line was probably an emotional outburst because of how hurt she was.
AITA for not including my sister at my wedding?
Yikes! I wouldn’t think that somebody wouldn’t try and accommodate their sibling like that.
Let’s see what the folks on Reddit had to say.
Some folks didn’t think they were in the wrong…
While others thought that both of them could have been better…
But really… the color scheme? That’s got people pretty angry.
I mean, I get that weddings are tough to plan… but get your sister a seat and a meal.
Come on!
