‘How am I supposed to sleep tonight?’ – Employee Left Panicking After Her Entire Company Receives A Menacing Email From Her Boss
by Ryan McCarthy
There are some messages you just never want to see pop up on your phone.
From your partner: “We need to talk.” From your parents: “Call me immediately.” From your instacart shopper: “They ran out of oreos.”
But when your boss sends you one of those intimidating vague messages, that’s enough to keep you up all night!
Unfortunately for TikTok user @sheintimidating, thats exactly the situation she found herself in when her entire company got a vaguely threatening email from the boss!
Check out her video for yourself!
She starts her video by cracking open a nice cold Modelo, but the email this video is about was anything but a cause for celebration!
“It essentially says We have a meeting tomorrow at X time, don’t be late, don’t miss it. And if you plan on going out and working that day, don’t.”
Now this was sent to the entire company, and like any reasonable people, their first thought was not a happy one: layoffs!
And this ominous email couldn’t have come at a worse time.
“I just bought a house 30 days ago. So much for my debt, I’m gonna have to put that on pause if I don’t have, like, consistent income.”
And not just that, but a house (in her words) in the middle of nowhere in western Texas!
And while she was lucky that she had a secondary form of income through TikTok, this also came back to bite her!
“I’m pretty sure I can’t even qualify for unemployment, because I own my own business.”
Hopefully she has better luck with that next batch of lottery tickets, especially if the email is as menacing as it sounds!
@shesintimidating
Stay tuned to see if im still employed in 13 hours🥲🥲🥲🥲 #layoffs #teams #meetings #masslayoffs #9to5 #coporatelife #corporateamerica #laidoff #fired #sales
TikTok came to console her, with this user saying she had recently found herself in a similar situation.
And this person agreed, saying that even if she was laid off, it gets better!
Finally, this user gave us a life hack to tell if we were about to be on our company’s chopping block!
If I were on the receiving end of that email, I think I’d crack a beer too!
