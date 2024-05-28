Their Car Was Blocked in by Freshly Poured Asphalt. They Had Places To Go So They Drove Over It And Now Their HOA Is Upset.
AITA for knowingly driving over wet asphalt?
“I live in a gated community managed by an HOA.
I am currently living in this house with my brother and we both attend a nearby college.
Today at around 10:30 AM, we both we about to leave the house.
My brother walked outside and then came back in and told me we couldn’t leave because there is newly poured asphalt behind our driveway.
What now?
He had a class he had to go to, and I had an appointment for doing some paperwork a new job.
We both had to leave but he wouldn’t leave.
Only one thing to do…
I told him to get in my car and I drove over the wet asphalt and dropped him off at school and went to my appointment.
HOA called furious but I was never given any prior notice or warning that this was happening.
AITA?”
Nah, fam, I’m not hanging out at home when I need to go.
If they had given advance notice maybe it would have been different.
