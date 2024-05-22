HOA Banned Skateboarding In Their Neighborhood, But One Kid Decided They’d Break The Rules And Make No Apologies
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna go on the record right now and say that this kid sounds like a total *******.
But that’s just my opinion!
You need to read this Reddit story and make up your own mind.
AITA for skateboarding in a neighborhood whose HOA banned it?
“I skateboard back and forth on this street that has an HOA.
I don’t live in the HOA neighborhood. Apparently the HOA has banned skateboarding, bicycles and other activities for “safety” reasons or some other nonsense.
I didn’t know this, neither did my friends and we were skateboarding as usual through the HOA neighborhood and someone who I assume is an HOA board member or president tells me that he’s going to fine me for skateboarding and I said “yeah sure whatever” and I went past him as he was screaming at me.
They got some news.
I asked around and that’s when I found out it was banned there. He must have assumed I live in the neighborhood.
I really couldn’t give any less of a **** so i continued to skateboard.
I took a rest on the curb and had some water and he approached us and said he had warned us before and there’s going to be serious consequences for us skateboarding.
This kid sounds like a jerk.
I told him to shut the **** up and just leave us alone.
He asked me what house I live in and I said its none of his business and he should shut the **** up and leave us alone.
He tried to take my skateboard but i didn’t let him.
he ended up tripping on the curb and ate **** on the lawn, we laughed our ***** off and a bystander said we were so rude and they’ll be talking to our parents about it, and she asked us what house we live it.
I told her it’s none of her business. She pulled out her phone and recorded us.
I took this as our cue to leave so we did.
That didn’t go over very well…
My friend Samuel lives in the HOA neighborhood and he told us there has been a lot talk about it and there was a meeting and a bunch of emails and drama on nextdoor over this.
They still haven’t figured out that the kids involved “us” don’t live in that neighborhood.
We still skateboard in that neighborhood. Last 3 times we did it nobody saw us or did anything.
I’m pretty sure we’re going to have problems. As far as I know its a public road so they can’t do anything.”
Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
One reader said they’re NTA.
Another person thinks everyone in this story SUCKS.
One Reddit user made a good point.
This person doesn’t think they did anything wrong.
And another individual thinks everyone is to blame here.
I mean, everyone kind of sucks here.
I wouldn’t want to live near any of them.
