Frugal Couple Shares A Tip For Saving Money When Eating Out
by Matthew Gilligan
Pretty much everyone is trying to cut corners and save money in any way they can these days.
So when someone claims they have a good cost-cutting hack, other folks listen.
A woman named Hadassah posted a video and talked to TikTokkers about how she and her boyfriend save money when they go out to eat.
The video shows Hadassah’s boyfriend sitting across from her in a restaurant and the couple drink from the same mug.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Our money saving tactic is sharing one refillable drink when we go out to eat.”
Hadassah’s caption reads, “Gotta save money somehow.”
Take a look at the video.
@hadassahmoore99
Gotta save money somehow 🤷🏼♀️
And here’s what folks had to say.
This person didn’t hold back.
Another viewer agrees with them.
And one TikTokker offered some advice.
This honestly makes a lot of sense.
Those Cokes cost the restaurant less than a dollar.
