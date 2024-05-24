‘Nobody there to verify its authenticity.’ – Savvy Shopper Claims People Are Buying Luxury Items From TJ Maxx and Marshalls, Returning Fakes, And Pocketing The Difference
by Chris Allen
A tale as old as…….systems.
Everyone thinks they’re so sneaky.
But there are people like this TikToker named Amanda who are thankfully there to warn us all.
Because it’s the next buyer who also really gets short-changed, not just the company.
She starts off straight away with her warning,
“Listen friends, be so so so careful when you go to the ‘bougie’ TJ Maxx’s…”
And really the target here are the Valentino’s, Versace and YSL’s.
She goes on to explain just why.
And here’s the crux of it,
“Unfortunately when somebody buys a luxury item from Marshall’s or TJ Maxx and returns it, there is nobody there to verify its authenticity.”
I’m sorry…what?
Doesn’t this kind of seem like…a major part of any business, to keep this from happening?
You’ve got to check out the rest of her great video here:
@fashionnoodle
#greenscreen tagging the original creators to give them credit 🫶 @Madeline Crawford @Jack Savoie #marshalls #marshallsfinds #tjmaxx #tjmaxxfinds #designerbags #handbag #fashion #fashiontiktok #fashiontok
Now let’s see what folks had to say.
This person here confirmed how prevalent this has become.
And this person said it’s even an issue in cosmetics.
While this commenter said it’s just as bad in Nordstrom!
What is going on with these stores?
Figure it out!
