When His Supervisor Demanded To See What He Was Doing Behind The Shed, He Complied. His Boss Will Likely Never Make That Mistake Again.
by Ashley Ashbee
When you gotta go, you gotta go.
But that gets complicated when you’re working on-site.
Check out this worker’s creative solution for a bathroom emergency and his boss’s failure to read between the lines.
You really want to see it!? OK..
I was working for a small roofing company with only 2 workers and some kind of shed as the base of it.
The shed was rented on a big yard with a few other businesses, pretty beat down, no toilet etc.
It’s not an ideal working environment for reasons that will become obvious to you.
One day loading stuff to the van I had to take a dump.
NOW!
Panic set in searching for a place to go but only got left with one option.
I took a old bitumen bucket and went for business.
Done, what now??
There was a little windows on the back of the building with a little creek flowing by. Saved natural habitat style.
I just put the bucket outside the windows to find a place to get rid of it later.
OP thought he was in the clear, but he was wrong.
I heard a voice behind me yelling.
The landlord… “WHAT DO YOU PUT OUTSIDE?? WHY YOU DUMP TRASH, I CALL POLICE!!! SHOW ME NOW!!”
He insisted to see it aggressively, so I thought **** it, you want it you get it.
Got the bucket in and let him take a look and smell of a wonderful mess of a beer****.
And that’s it, he gagged heavily so I started to laughed my *** off.
He just nods, turns around and left. We never talked again about it.
See the comments below to see how readers reacted.
Apparently this an unspoken rule.
I’ve never had to censor so many comments.
Solidarity is cool, if that’s what this is.
This is almost poetic.
I like this one because I can hear myself asking this question.
I can’t stress enough how glad I am to work from home.
This cannot be anyone’s idea of a good day at work.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · construction site, crude, emergency, malicious compliance, micromanager, number two, picture, reddit, top