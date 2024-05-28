When The Manager Insisted She Clean During Busy Hours, She Did And Let Customers Show Why It Makes No Sense
by Ashley Ashbee
Some managers seem to have an aversion to common sense and when this happens, you need to show them why.
Check out how this employee made it very clear why they shouldn’t be cleaning the registers when the store is busy.
Want me to scrub the registers at peak time? Sure thing, boss!
I work in the store where you pay for a cart and the cashiers all sit. The store floors frequently get pretty dirty.
My coworker says, “Hey store manager wants you to scrub produce and the register area.”
Keep in mind, our scrubber is a behemoth, loud, and can be difficult to maneuver – not the best equipment to pull out at 5 PM on a Monday.
Also, there are lines 8-10 people deep at both open registers. I point this out to the MOD and she just shrugs, saying, “Just get it done.”
Then OP lets the manager see for himself why this was a bad idea.
Now I’m left with the two jam-packed registers. There’s no way I could ask people to wait a moment to let me through – they’re already ******.
I can see the manager coming, gesturing at me to get it done. So I do the most efficient thing I can think of. I go to the back of the line, shut down the scrubber and wait. And wait and wait and wait.
Customers are lining up behind me and the cashiers are holding back a laugh as I creep closer.
Finally, I’m next, and I run the scrubber through the registers (thankfully the line on the second register cleared just as I was finishing the first). All done!
The manager made his own bed and now he has to lie in it.
I take the scrubber back to the back room, and I had just started to empty it when the store manager comes storming in.
SM: “Why did that take you so long? Scrubbing is supposed to go quickly, we’re too busy for you to be standing around.”
Me: “You wanted me to scrub the registers, but the registers were packed. I told MOD that it would take a while.”
SM: “You weren’t scrubbing, you were just standing in line!”
Me: “Yup. That was the best way to get through the line.”
The SM and I have a stare down for a few seconds before she throws her hands up and walks away.
And I’ve never been asked to scrub the registers during peak times again.
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
This one made me laugh. Good question!
True, but that wouldn’t be satisfying.
Maybe, but it wouldn’t have taught the manager a lesson.
It sounds like a great comedy sketch.
I don’t think so. Going above your boss just leads to trouble.
The proof is in the pudding. And pudding is delicious.
