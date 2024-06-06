A Van Driver That Almost Ran Over Their Son Got Nasty With Them, So They Called Their Boss To Complain
by Matthew Gilligan
A word to the wise…don’t drive like an idiot when you’re on the job!
Or any time, for that matter…
All I can say is that I hope the guy in this story got FIRED for being such a jerk.
Check out what happened!
Got someone fired.
“I was walking with my son towards our car when a white van (those sprinter work vans) drove past us and angles his car to back into the spot we were about to walk by.
I assumed he saw us, how could he miss us we were literally in front of him a second ago. He began backing up and I had to yank my son back by his shirt collar to stop him from getting hit.
Watch it!
In frustration I said hey you almost hit us!
If he had apologized, we would have just moved on. People make mistakes, an acknowledgment and apology is all someone can expect.
But no, he had to start using expletives and blaming me, the pedestrian in a parking lot.
A couple of quips and angry exchanges as I walk away and he leaves his van and heads to his destination.
Cue petty revenge time.
I took pictures of license plate and some of the commercial identification numbers.
Went home, some quick Google later and I’ve sent an email to the company that owns the van.
Later get an email from someone in charge of production of a movie or TV show asking me to call.
I make that call and this guy is very perturbed of the situation and has kids himself.
He tells me this will be dealt with severely.”
What a jerk!
He’s about to get his!
