Boss Makes Worker Unload Pallet All At Once, But Then The Store Gets Busy And Customers Can't Access The Most Popular Aisle
by Laura Ornella
The workplace can be complicated, especially when it comes to how employees like to tackle tasks.
Sometimes, the best plan of action doesn’t always come from the manager.
The following Reddit post shows how frustrating workplace egos can be for both the employees and the customers.
Let’s take a look.
You want me to work the whole pallet at once? Sure thing, boss.
Coworker Brad (not his real name) was asked by a store manager, Jessica (also not a real name) to work a pallet of pet products, as everyone would be coming in soon and decimating the aisle.
This store’s busy times seem like no joke.
Knowing the aisles are tight quarters at this store, Brad got a shopping cart and started to load the top few layers of the pallet, so he could shelve them and not block the whole aisle.
Brad’s idea seems like it’ll work well.
Jessica decided this was not efficient enough, and told Brad, in no uncertain terms, to work the whole pallet.
No carts — except for cardboard (which we send back to the supplier).
Ah, yes, the ol’ “boss complex” comes out to play.
So, Brad took a cart for trash, brought out the pallet, and blocked the end of the aisle.
He then took individual boxes off the pallet and stocked them.
It took him way longer, and blocked traffic to the most heavily shopped aisle in the store for more than an hour.
But, it was much “more efficient.”
Wow, seems like this plan really held customers up.
TL;DR: Managers are stupid.
Listen to your employees.
They probably know what they’re doing better than you.
Wow! Guess that’s why they say, “Teamwork makes the dream work.”
Let’s see how Reddit weighs in.
The top comment said they’ve had managers like this.
Another Reddit poster shared tips for this kind of work.
And this Reddit user pointed out the value of teamwork.
Obviously, this manager is on a power trip.
It’s unfortunate the business suffers because of her ego.
