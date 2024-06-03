Driver Got In A Standoff In Rush Hour, So He Turned Off His Car’s Engine And Read The Newspaper To Win The Battle Of Wills
by Heide Lazaro
Rush hour is always a stressful time.
Everyone wants to go home quickly, and so traffic gets really bad.
What’s worse is that rude, uneducated drivers try to break the law, thinking they can get away with it.
This genius motorist had the perfect revenge for someone who tried to block him off the street.
Block the street during rush hour, be prepared to wait!
I live in a condo in downtown Toronto.
My parking garage entrance is on a small dead end street with only 1 lane for each direction of travel.
At the end of the street, there is public parking garage. A majority of the traffic exits during rush hour.
How bad can traffic be during rush hour?
I was coming home from an appointment, and, unfortunately, came home during rush hour.
People always want to rush home, and don’t care about breaking road rules/laws to save themselves minutes.
This guy counterflowed.
Well, this one man thought he would be “smart” and try to skip the traffic by driving on the wrong side of the road, when he could see me coming down the street (in the correct direction).
Well, I stop my car as I’m almost nose to nose with his car. I’m nearly at the garage entrance/home.
This was how he brilliantly dealt with the rude man.
The guy in the car wants me to reverse for his convenience. I wasn’t going to do that.
I then motioned that he should reverse down the street and let me through. He refused.
I had a newspaper with me that day, so I put my car in park and turned off the engine, then began reading the paper in full view of the guy.
Just when he thought he could save a few minutes by skipping traffic, the counterflow guy lost more of his time!
He started laying on his horn. I ignored him.
Around 10 minutes later, he couldn’t take it, and proceeds to reverse down the road, giving me space to turn into the garage.
Let’s look at what Reddit users have to say about this story.
Here’s one commenter commending OP.
What a great idea!
The one who’s breaking the law is definitely the villain.
This Reddit user describes the response as calm and classy.
Moral lesson: If you know you’re right, stand your ground.
Don’t let the bad guys win.
