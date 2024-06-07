He Thinks His Neighbors Are Targeting Him And Is Creeped By A Note One Left, So He Wants To Go To The Cops
by Ashley Ashbee
What if HOA rules aren’t realistic and no one follows them, but you’re the only one held accountable for breaking them and neighbor communications are very hostile?
That’s the dilemma faced by the person in this story.
Keep reading and you’ll see what he wants to do about it.
WIBTA if I report my neighbors over a creepy stalker letter?
I live in a housing development with townhouses. Most of the roads (outside of the main feeder roads) are single lanes, but not one way.
There is a second “lane” along these roads, but they are designated for parking.
I got a rude email from the HOA, claiming that they received multiple complaints that someone from my residence was repeatedly blocking my neighbor’s driveway.
So she began parking alongside the main street instead.
OP starts planning to do something once the problem gets too big to tolerate.
Fast-forward several weeks, and many other vehicles from my row of houses have started parking along the main street as well.
Now that it is colder, I am not willing to walk 1.5 – 2 blocks to my house.
Especially not when there is designated parking available on my street and other vehicles are parking there without issue.
Last night, my mother found a note folded around her car door handle by my house.
It said that I had been warned about parking in front of their driveway and if she does it again, they will contact the HOA and have her towed.
I couldn’t get the HOA to clarify if the area we had been parking in was supposed to be parking or merely a passing lane for the street.
He’s thinking of taking this to the police because he seems to be singled out and feels stalked.
I’ve gotten confirmation from the HOA that the area is for parking.
I also saw several vehicles parked there, so it feels like this is being directed at me only.
I’m inclined to go to the police and report my neighbor for harassment as I now know (and can prove) that my mother parked in a confirmed parking area and their creepy stalker letter was uncalled for.
WIBTA if I bypassed the HOA and went to the police instead?
Here’s what people are saying.
A lot of people didn’t see a “stalker” vibe and I don’t either!
Right. And it would also be a civil issue, I think, so the police won’t help.
That would be the adult decision. I think they would have said if they had.
It must be hard to drive a tow truck, always getting into people’s drama!
“Out Karen” — Yes! I want that on a t-shirt.
I’m so glad I take the bus.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
HOA Gave Them A Hard Time About Parking An RV In Their Own Driveway, So They Decided To Park It on The Street In Front Of The HOA Leader’s House
Wife Surprises Her Husband With An Early Father’s Day Gift, But He Wasn’t Too Pleased About It As It Came With So Much Work
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.