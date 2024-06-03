Her Neighbor Asked For What She Thought Was An Unreasonable Favor, So She Didn’t Pull Any Punches
Sometimes we can sympathize with families going through a rough patch, but some people make it really hard to be kind.
In this story, a neighbor asks for an unreasonable favor from the writer, and she straight up refuses to oblige.
Things get rough when the writer’s husband considers her actions unreasonable!
Let’s find out what happened!
AITA for not helping my neighbor with her kids after her husband left her
Background info: My husband and I (late 20s M&F), have lived next to Jack and Jill for two years.
We have a son who’s six years old, and they have two kids who are a similar age, but a little bit older.
All the kids go to the same elementary school and I used to see Jack in the car rider line.
Our neighborhood is relatively close to the school so the school bus does not pick up here, we have to walk or drive our kids to school.
Like every household, Jack and Jill had some problems as well..
Jack and Jill have constantly had loud fights ever since they moved here.
And by fights I mostly mean Jill would scream at jack and kick him out the house on a weekly basis.
Normally he would sleep in his car and come back inside in the morning after she leaves for work.
Jill works as a CNA at a nearby hospital, the 6am-6pm shift. Jack worked from home, like I do, which let him take the kids to school.
Sadly, the family was left behind by the man.
Well, after this last fight jack packed up all his stuff and left, flew back home to his mother in a different country.
Jill recently came to me saying that she has no one to watch her kids from roughly 5 am to 7 pm.
What she asked next was completely unreasonable!
She asked if she could send them over in the morning, have me watch them and feed them breakfast and then take them to school.
And then later pick them up and feed them dinner and watch them till she gets off work.
She told Jill how she cannot manage to care for two more kids..
I explained to her that being expected to be a second parent basically to two kids is not something I’m really interested in.
I asked how much she was willing to pay and she said she EXPECTED me to do it for free, since she has no friends and no one else to ask.
She also asked if I would watch them on the weekends so she could pick up extra shifts, otherwise she won’t be able to pay the rent.
I told her absolutely not, and that she’s insane basically to think I’d agree to something so unreasonable when we aren’t even friends and our kids aren’t friends either.
The husband clearly has a soft spot for this family..
My husband thinks I was an a******, and that we could offer to at least help sometimes for the kids sake.
My stance is that we both know she wouldn’t do the same for us if the roles were reversed, since Jill isn’t really a nice person.
AITA for not helping my neighbor with her kids after her husband left?
This lady clearly doesn’t wish to look after two more kids, and who could blame her?
Let’s see what commentators on Reddit have to say.
This person believes the neighbor is way too unreasonable.
This commentator wants the girl to be cautious of Jill!
This person has an opinion about the husband…
Another commentator has something to say about the husband but also how impractical Jill’s demand is.
This person sympathizes with the neighbor but also agrees to the favor being a little too much.
Now that was something!
Just because someone else has a lot on their plate, that doesn’t mean you should overload your own.
