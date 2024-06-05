His HOA Demanded He Take Down His Fence, But He Read the Rules And Had The Last Laugh
by Matthew Gilligan
Now, this is pretty creative!
What am I talking about, you might be asking yourself.
Well, you have to read on to get all the details in this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page.
Check out what happened!
HOA wants me to build a shorter fence? Got it!
“My professor was a very, very private person, the sort of guy who would hesitate to tell you his favorite color if you hadn’t known him long enough.
He had recently had an incredibly nosy couple move in next door and realized the flimsy four foot fence he had got for the dog wouldn’t keep out peeping eyes.
Let’s make it a big one!
So he installed a fence. But instead of using a standard size, which he knew his neighbors would peer over, he built an 8 foot fence.
It wasn’t even a week before HOA was on his ***, threatening every fine they could and claiming he couldn’t have a fence over 6 feet tall.
So, being a dutiful citizen, he called the fence company to uninstall said fence.
Time for some payback…
While the fence was being taken down, he closely examined the HOA handbook on the precise definition of a fence.
He installed a new 6 foot fence that fit every single regulation, but with a 3 foot brick wall beneath it.”
Here’s what people had to say.
One person shared a story.
This Reddit user talked about what happened to them.
Another reader isn’t a fan of HOAs.
This individual shared their thoughts.
And one Reddit user has been there before…
Nicely done!
We’re impressed!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · fences, hoa, malicious compliance, neighbors, picture, reddit, regulations, rules, top
