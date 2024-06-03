Homeowner Updates His Backyard And Faces HOA Non-Compliance, So He Wastes Their Time By Sending Time-Consuming Email Replies
Aside from ridiculously strict policies, HOAs often get hate because of failing to clearly communicate their specific rules.
This homeowner tries his best to comply with every instruction and paperwork needed.
But when he’s not getting the appropriate response from the association, he just sends more emails and wastes their time.
HOA Compliance
I hate my HOA. The only reason I live here is because the house was dirt cheap at the end of 2010.
For the most part, I haven’t had a lot of complaints, but during the lockdown, I decided I wanted to give my yard some much needed TLC.
It started with putting a gazebo in my backyard. I secured all the permissions I was told I needed, and completed the work.
The homeowner got a letter from the HOA, as expected.
Not 2 weeks after completion, I received a letter stating it was out of compliance.
After weeks of arguing, I had to literally pick up my 3,000-pound redwood gazebo and move it 3 more feet from the wall.
Complaint letters kept coming in.
Now, I get letters complaining about the vegetation in my front yard.
I get it, it’s been neglected for a while.
I’m doing my best to comply, but the trash guy only comes once a week so I can’t throw away much yard waste at a time.
Cue more angry letters, and enter the malicious compliance.
So he submitted all the documents needed.
I decided that I’m going to remove my tree and replace it. I also want to just remove 5 plants.
One of them is clearly withered by now.
Their paperwork specifically says that I have to submit ONE item per design change request.
So I submitted 7 different requests. One for each plant. One for tree removal. One for tree installation.
But the responses were vague and confusing.
Now, they’re sending me generic copy-paste replies saying I can change the yard.
None of them specify what design change was approved.
I just keep replying to all of them asking for clarification.
The last one I got said “it” was for the tree removal and planting of a new tree, but it didn’t include the original letter or even a reference number.
So, I just replied back that I would like the specific letter included in the email so I can have an approval paper trail.
He clearly had a lot of time on his hands to annoy the HOA.
They burned me bad with the gazebo incident. I won’t get burned again, and I’m having a grand time wasting as much of their time as possible.
I smile every time I reply to an email asking for specific information.
