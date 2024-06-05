Neighborhood Faces Traffic Jams Due To Long Red Lights, So They Hack The Traffic Light To Get Revenge On The Cops
by Laura Ornella
Traffic jams happen. But what if it’s in the same place daily?
When a whole neighborhood faces this, they decide to take matters into their own hands.
This Reddit post tells how an HOA bans together for a smoother commute.
Police tell us to stop running red lights. Fine, we’ll just extend how long it stays green.
I live in a subdivision connected to a major road. The road out of the subdivision has a traffic light.
In the morning, nearly everybody needs to turn left for work.
Oh man, talk about a traffic jam.
Even if you want to turn right, you are simply stuck because there isn’t enough room for more than one car. To compound the problem, the traffic light is green for no more than 5 seconds.
We MAY get 4-5 cars out legally, then you have to wait another 3-4 minutes before the light switches.
Sounds like some strategic math to get to work on time.
As you can imagine, this causes people to run the light, swerve around somebody they thought should have gone, etc.
It’s a grabback of “Idiots in Cars,” myself included.
If you roll up to the light and see that you are 15 cars back, you know you’ve just added 10 minutes to your commute simply trying to get out of your subdivision.
Well, because of all of our reckless driving behavior, the police communicated via our HOA that we needed to knock it off.
They had a police car parked near our area every morning for a week to keep us on our best behavior.
Our board tried to work with the city to lengthen the light, but to no avail. That’s when a hero emerged.
The HOA hero to the rescue!
We get a random email to the HOA distribution list from an anonymous person. They laid out our plan for malicious compliance.
There is a pedestrian crosswalk light at the before mentioned intersection that basically goes unused.
In my 10 years living there, I’ve never seen it used. There just simply isn’t any pedestrian traffic.
The subdivision hero devised a plan on how to use this crosswalk to our advantage.
This hero sounds like the most popular person on the block now.
Basically, one person in their car simply needs to walk over and hit the “Push Button to Cross” and run back to their car.
When the light switches, we now get 30ish seconds to alleviate our traffic jam.
Everybody is joining in, and it’s hilarious.
My oldest daughter got to do it the other day, and other cars in the line were rolling down their windows and cheering her on.
It’s possibly the best neighborhood bonding experience possible. I’m sure our longer lights are screwing up something further down the line, but none of us really care.
Making memories and getting to work on time — what could be better?
We’re now on our “best” behavior since we have about 5 times longer to get through the light.
Home is where the green lights are, right?
Let’s see how Reddit feels about this traffic trick.
Some people believe this was the developer’s poor planning.
Others have lived this very experience.
Sometimes the law just doesn’t benefit the citizens.
This hack seems to be safe and a workaround to get everyone to their jobs on time.
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bad traffic, hoa, neighborhood, neighbors, picture, police, reddit, top, traffic jams
Trending on TwistedSifter
Teen’s Family Expects Her To Babysit All Their Nieces And Nephews Instead Of Relaxing, So She’s Bailing Out On A Family Vacation
Wife Surprises Her Husband With An Early Father’s Day Gift, But He Wasn’t Too Pleased About It As It Came With So Much Work
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.