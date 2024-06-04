She Quit Panda Express Because Of The Low Pay, But Wants Her Job Back Now That Wages Are $21 An Hour
by Laura Lynott
Silent quitting could actually be all about people feeling they’re working for not enough pay.
And if you’re working hard and not getting paid enough to live and buy the things you need, is it any wonder a lot of people have had enough?
TikToker @monique.eliochoa had, and that’s why she walked away from her job at Panda Express.
That said, she told her followers she’d be happy to return to her old job now that the company started paying a starting salary of $21 an hour.
The TikToker wrote: “Like take me back Panda.”
She added: “Me at a Panda Express interview after quitting awhile [sic] ago but I found out they pay $21 an hour now.”
According to Panda Restaurant Group’s job ad, a salary for a team member differs in each state.
The average pay for a team member in California, where the TIkToker lives is just over $15 an hour. However, managers can earn up to $24 an hour.
She has since made her account private.
But regardless, her point illustrates how a lot of us feel!
