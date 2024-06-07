HOA Complained About How Many Vehicles They Have, So They Read The Fine Print And Knew They Had Nothing To Worry About
Always read the fine print, friends!
That goes for just about everything in life, but it definitely comes in handy if you live in a neighborhood that has an HOA.
Check out how this person put HOA folks in their place!
My HOA will learn that I absolutely live by the letter of the law.
“My HOA recently changed the rules limiting the amount of vehicles allowed in my driveway.
I collect cars (all of which run, drive, and are registered and insured) and my household also has 4 licensed drivers.
When I moved in, the rules stated “only 1 class c vehicle allowed per driveway,” well that was fine by me, since class c vehicles don’t exist.
Someone messed up.
Class C vehicles were not defined in the HOA rules either.
I assume whoever wrote that rule assumed since they had a class c license, standard cars and trucks must be class C.
So I moved in, and after stuffing 2 cars, 4 motorcycles and my camper in my garage, I placed 5 vehicles in my driveway.
The letters came. I was quickly able to deflate them after asking them for the legal definition of a class C vehicle. No fines paid.
You know what’s coming next…
Fast forward about a year, and the HOA proposed a rule change. Now stating ” 3 vehicles per driveway maximum,”
Since 3 is more than one, and people lack critical thinking skills, it was passed with over 85% support.
Fine. 3 vehicles it is. I did some digging and found the streets in my HOA were turned over to the city (an effort to avoid having to foot the maintenance bill I’m sure) and as such, the HOA had no authority to stop people from parking on a public street.
Time to move some cars!
So I moved 2 vehicles the my very narrow street. One in front of my house, and one directly across the street in front of my neighbors house.
Now, the only vehicles that could safely drive past my home were motorcycles and the one guy with a smart car.
It was glorious. My street is a main artery into and out of the neighborhood. Lots of u turns and backtracking for folks to get home or to work.
They are the ones who did the rest of the work for me. Complaints and calls to the HOA president resulted in another rule change vote.
Now my driveway is open to any amount of legally registered vehicles.
It fits 9…. I need more cars.”
