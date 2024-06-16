This Man Hired Her Time-Blind Niece As A Babysitter, But She Was Always Late So He Fired Her Over The Phone

Babysitters are unsung heroes for busy parents who don’t have the luxury to watch over their children 24/7.

However, if the babysitter is always late and can’t commit to the agreed schedule, they can easily ruin the parents’ schedules, too.

Would you be more understanding though if your babysitter has a disability that keeps them from arriving on time? Find out the story of this parent.

AITA for firing my time-blind niece from babysitting over the phone I have three kids. They are not old enough to be left alone at home. They are 10, 8 and 7. We had a babysitter, but she is in college now, and can’t do it.

OP hired his niece to babysit.

I have a niece that is 16, and she has high-functioning autism. My wife and I agreed to let her babysit when my sister asked. Easy way to have a babysitter, and she gets pocket money to spend.

She came to the house late.

She babysat last week, and she was late. We were able to get to our event, but it was annoying. The whole night went well, and the kids had a good time. I informed her she can not be late since we have places to be.

OP couldn’t wait anymore.

Today, my wife and I had to get to a work function, and we needed to be on time. She was suppose to babysit, but when she was 20 minutes late, I called her and told her not to come. I pulled a favor form my neighbor and we left.

His sister was displeased.

I got a call from my sister, pissed that I fired my niece, and it’s not her fault she has time blindness. That my niece has been very upset about being fired is personally I think a good life experiences. Better to figure it out now before she gets a job where you clock in. My sister called me a jerk, and my wife is thinking I may be too harsh even if she agrees that her being late is an issue.

Was OP too harsh? Or did he do the right thing? Let’s find out what other people say.

Good point from this commenter.

Here’s a personal experience from someone who has time blindness, too.

This user says the babysitter’s mom should be involved, too.

Some good advice here.

Yes, you have to be able to depend on your sitter, right?

Not everyone can be forgiving.

This is the hard reality she and her mother had to accept.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.