Savvy Shopper Lets You Know Where You Can Snag Birthday Freebies From Places Like Sephora And Bath & Body Works
by Laura Lynott
We all need a bit of a treat on our birthday and this TikTok hack will get you some freebies on your special day – yeow!
What’s not to love?
Apparently some companies offer rewards when it’s your birthday, and @itsjennalu is giving her followers the downlow on where to go on your special day of the year.
She told her followers: “I love free stuff, OK? Like, I will do anything to get something for free.”
She also says that every birthday she gets free food – nice!
But this year she decided she wanted more freebies that are non food related.
She told her followers she got a $25 credit from Madewell and bought a tank top and shorts with it at a clearance.
“It only cost me, like, $2 for this entire outfit,” she said.
She revealed for those who have a Bath and Body Works app, they can pick up a free item of their choice on their birthday.
She chose a Love You hand soap and she also got a free Calypso Clementine mini body wash with coupons.
While Loft sent her $10. “So, I got this little shirt. I’m gonna wear it to work,” she said, showing off a long sleeved white shirt.
While retailer Aerie gave her a $5 birthday reward. And she picked up sunglasses with it, adding $2 to cover the retail price.
She told her followers how Sephora also gifts customers a free beauty item on their birthday.
“Yeah, I got this little Youth To The People skincare on,” she said, showing off a square box.
This woman’s retail freebie tips go on and on, so her post is well worth checking out!
Watch the full clip here:
@itsjennalu
i spent $24.34 for everything 🤑 #birthdayfreebies #birthday #birthdayfreebies2024
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Folks reacting.
Well…
Women who got this already!
I mean, every little bit helps.
Happy Birthday to us!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.