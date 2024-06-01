June 1, 2024 at 6:35 pm

Savvy Shopper Lets You Know Where You Can Snag Birthday Freebies From Places Like Sephora And Bath & Body Works

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/itsjennalu

We all need a bit of a treat on our birthday and this TikTok hack will get you some freebies on your special day – yeow!

What’s not to love?

Apparently some companies offer rewards when it’s your birthday, and @itsjennalu is giving her followers the downlow on where to go on your special day of the year.

Source: TikTok/itsjennalu

She told her followers: “I love free stuff, OK? Like, I will do anything to get something for free.”

She also says that every birthday she gets free food – nice!

But this year she decided she wanted more freebies that are non food related.

Source: TikTok/itsjennalu

She told her followers she got a $25 credit from Madewell and bought a tank top and shorts with it at a clearance.

“It only cost me, like, $2 for this entire outfit,” she said.

She revealed for those who have a Bath and Body Works app, they can pick up a free item of their choice on their birthday.

She chose a Love You hand soap and she also got a free Calypso Clementine mini body wash with coupons.

Source: TikTok/itsjennalu

While Loft sent her $10. “So, I got this little shirt. I’m gonna wear it to work,” she said, showing off a long sleeved white shirt.

While retailer Aerie gave her a $5 birthday reward. And she picked up sunglasses with it, adding $2 to cover the retail price.

She told her followers how Sephora also gifts customers a free beauty item on their birthday.

“Yeah, I got this little Youth To The People skincare on,” she said, showing off a square box.

This woman’s retail freebie tips go on and on, so her post is well worth checking out!

Watch the full clip here:

@itsjennalu

i spent $24.34 for everything 🤑 #birthdayfreebies #birthday #birthdayfreebies2024

♬ original sound – Jenna Lu

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Folks reacting.

Source: TikTok/itsjennalu

Well…

Source: TikTok/itsjennalu

Women who got this already!

Source: TikTok/itsjennalu

I mean, every little bit helps.

Happy Birthday to us!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter