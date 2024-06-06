Woman Claims Her Eye Doctor Tried to Scam Her Into Spending More Money During a Visit
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this doesn’t sound good, now does it…?
A woman named Tanya took to TikTok to complain about an eye doctor who got a little bit too pushy for her liking.
Tanya was at the eye doctor’s office for a routine checkup and she said that she kept getting hassled to spend more money during her visit.
It started when she was asked if she’d be willing to spend an extra $30 for the doctor to take a photo of the back of her eye.
She said she wasn’t interested and that she only wanted to spend the $10 for her appointment co-pay.
Tanya had a $300 budget for frames and the doctor tried to upsell her on designer frames.
She said, “I want cheap frames, and she was like, ‘But you have a 300 dollar limit.’
And I was like, ‘Um, no, I’m just gonna go ahead and get the cheap frames.”
Tanya decided that she wanted to use her current glasses and the people at the office tried to persuade her to get a warranty on her new lenses.
She told viewers, “I don’t wanna pay anything out of pocket. That’s the point of me having insurance. So I don’t have to pay out of pocket.”
Jeez…
Check out the video.
@lynn.tanya987654321
Keep your eyes open for this kind of stuff!
Literally…
