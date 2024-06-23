Woman Considers Working For Panda Express, Claiming It Pays $10+ More Than Her Office Job An Hour

Traditionally, folks might have thought that cushy office jobs paid more than working in food service, but TikToker @eatlovelivewithsusu says that’s no longer the case.

In fact, she told her followers how she’d totally consider working at Panda Express after researching conditions and pay compared to her office job.

According to Salary.com Panda Express pays kitchen staff an average of $32 an hour.

And when she compared the conditions to office jobs, it was really quite surprising!

She said: “When you said you were done with food service but office jobs are paying $18-$22 and Panda Express is paying $32…”

The food retail industry lost staff during the pandemic and they moved to industries that paid more.

But now companies are striking back and paying staff more to retain them!

