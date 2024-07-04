July 4, 2024 at 6:27 am

‘Trying to get Target rich.’ – Customer Shared How She Was Treated By A Target Employee After Waiting In Line For 30 Minutes

What is a customer supposed to do if they have to stand in line for 30 minutes at a store?

That seems a bit excessive, right?

And that’s exactly what happened to a woman named Emily…and she showed viewers what happened when she took issue with the situation.

Emily said she’s been standing in a checkout line at Target for 30 minutes and it was time to get “Target rich.”

When it was finally her turn to check out, Emily asked the cashier, “We should get a coupon for being in line for this long, right?”

The cashier immediately responded, “Why? I’ve been standing here this long.”

All Emily could say was, “True, true…”

After leaving the store, Emily and her boyfriend talked about what happened.

Emily said her boyfriend told her not to ask the cashier that question, but she felt entitled to it because they waited in line for so long.

Her boyfriend responded by saying, “Fair, fair. It was still awkward, though.”

In the comment section of the video, Emily said that all the self-checkout stations were closed when she went to check out and there were only two lines open for customers.

The caption to her video reads, “Got roasted good night.”

Take a look at the video.

This is how people reacted.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker started a conversation…

And this individual talked about their job.

Take that!

It would be hard not to same something in that situation.

