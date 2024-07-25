Daycare Owner Agrees to Babysit Neighbor’s Infact But She Can’t Care For it Properly, But She Refuses To Issue A Refund Because The Mom Knew The Policy

Generally, when you sign a contract, it’s a legally binding document. This is true whether you’re buying a home or signing up for a service.

What would you do if you owned a business and someone tried to back out of a contract early and demanded a refund, even though your policy clearly states no refunds?

Would you make the person happy, or would you stick to your policies?

In today’s story, a woman running a home daycare finds herself in this exact situation with one of her neighbors. Let’s see how it played out.

AITA for not refunding a neighbor for childcare costs because of my contract I run a daycare out of my home. I did childcare for my neighbor, she lives across the street and one house over, a few years ago. She had another child and was pregnant with her 3rd when she contacted me, asking if I would take her kids again until her baby was born. It was part time, but her baby was 7 months old, and I typically didn’t watch children under 1 year. They need a lot of attention, and I had more than her children to tend to. I also didn’t have any kids her older son’s age, but I agreed anyway.

It can be challenging caring for kids of different ages.

I have a contract, and it said that childcare fees are due on the 1st of the month for the month. I require 1 months notice if you are leaving, and refunds will not be issued. Her son complained after the first day that he was bored and had no one to play with. She knew that. She knew I have a free play daycare, where kids play with what they want when they want. They just have to ask for craft supplies, as I had young kids I wouldn’t leave them out for the kids. Also didn’t plan daily art and craft activities when I have such young kids as they can’t do a lot of the things.

Here’s where things took a turn for the worse.

I have many kids most days they were here, so I couldn’t sit with him to do the activities, especially while tending to his 7 month old younger sister. She came by a couple weeks ago to drop off the kids, and both were crying, so she left.

After she left, she messaged me asking for a partial refund because she was annoyed I didn’t have planned activities for one 4 year old boy that I would have to sit with to do said activity when I have 5 other children, including a 7 month old infant. I told her I didn’t do refunds as per the contract. My husband said to keep the peace with neighbors, I should just give a refund. I said no because she was being unreasonable. I was doing her a favour even taking her kids because her baby was so young. AITA?

Yikes! It seems like this deal was doomed from the start.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this story.

Clearly, there are no winners here. Next time, both sides need to think things through more carefully.

