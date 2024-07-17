His Boss Wanted To Be Included On All Emails, So He Made Sure To Send Him Every Trivial Message That Came Across His Desk

Are you sure about that?

You want to be cc’d on ALL emails? Okay, you got it, boss!

How do you think the rest of this story played out?

Read and find out!

“Please cc the boss on all emails.” “Our company’s owner is a great guy, but can be ornery. Last week he was complaining how he rarely gets emails anymore and would like to be included in messages to dept heads.

Here you go, boss!

Cue our head accountant, at first including him in just invoices, is now sending all chat messages through email. Whats for lunch? Cc the boss. There’s cake in the break room, cc the boss. Now, Everyone has clued in, sending memes, lunch coupons, etc.

He finally wised up…

Our boss has been out of the office this week and we get a message this morning “If I get one more unnecessary email, I’m destroying the ice machine” My supervisor replies with a minion meme.”

