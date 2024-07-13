Neighborhood Has Several Outdoor Cats Who Keep Snagging Wild Birds, So A Neighbor Is Considering Trapping Them To Stop The Behavior

There’s an old saying, “Different strokes for different folks.” So, while some people prefer having wild birds in their yard, others like outdoor cats.

How would you react if you preferred birds but kept seeing the neighborhood cats kill them? Would you accept that it’s part of nature? Or would you try to get rid of the cats?

In the following story, a gardener, fed up with watching this exact situation, considers trapping the cats. Let’s learn more.

WIBTA for trapping all the neighborhood cats that come into my yard? I live in a suburban neighborhood where everyone is on a lot about 1/5 of an acre. I’m still relatively new (just hit one year) to the neighborhood and only know a couple of my neighbors. The few I know I’m on good terms with. When I moved in, I noticed that there are around 5 cats that are constantly going through our yard. They don’t cause any damage to anything other than eating a lot of the birds (blue birds, cardinals, robins, finches, sparrows, etc.). I’ve seen the cats fishing babies out of the bird houses I’ve put up:'(. I spend a large amount of time gardening and I really enjoy seeing the birds at my feeders.

I want to trap my neighbors’ cats and drop them off at the shelter because they just let their pets roam free but I feel really bad about it because I also love cats. I have two cats but I never let them outside. My HOA also doesn’t allow pets to roam free but they’re pretty lax (for better or worse). I know who one of the cats belongs to and I feel like talking to this neighbor is the right way to handle it. However, they’ve been in the neighborhood longer than I have and their cat has probably been touring the neighborhood its whole life. I also feel like if I talk to them and then everybody else’s cats start disappearing, word will get around that it’s me. WIBTA?

