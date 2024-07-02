Rude Neighbor Wouldn’t Let Children Step On Her Property To Avoid Cars, So This Dad Got The Town Involved And Ruined Her Yard

Sidewalks are not meant to be for decorative purposes. They’re there to keep pedestrians safe from incoming vehicles.

However, some people are too stubborn to allow the installation of a sidewalk, because, for them, their front yard and landscaping are far more important than the safety of children.

Well, in this story, one such neighbor showed this nasty behavior and ended up being fined. Read the full story below.

Don’t walk on your property… You got it. This one goes back to the previous neighborhood our family lived in. It was a really nice quiet horse shoe-shaped street, but it had no sidewalks. When my wife and I would walk the dogs and our kids, we would have to walk in the street. This was not a problem unless a car came, and we would have the kids step aside into the grass to stay out of the street while the car passed.

The neighborhood was built in the 80’s, and many residents are original owners. Mostly nice, but of course, we have some nasty humanoids among them. One neighbor in particular seems to always have to say something mean when we go by. (She is a deacon at the church my family goes to, and is the type to be religious for face value only).

One day, in particular she yelled at us for allowing our kids to step in her grass (while avoiding a car in the road), and I told her that they were just stepping aside until the car passed. She got overly angry, and started spraying a hose at us, and screaming like a banshee. We hurried the kids away, and told them that they did nothing wrong , and from now on, we will walk on the other side of the street.

About 2 weeks later, she and her husband got a new shed installed at their house, and had to have the property surveyed for it. As I drove by, I noticed something. The front property boundary was about 10′ back from the road. The houses on their side of the street are a little farther back.

I had a friend who does surveying come out and do our property, and sure enough, our boundary was about 3′ from the road. We did some digging through the archives at city hall, and found that the neighborhood was permitted and designed to have a sidewalk that ran the length of the horseshoe on her side of the street. The 10′ right of way was designed to have curbing, grass, and then a sidewalk.

So, OP forwarded this concern to the township.

So I did what any sane person would do in this situation, and I contacted the township to have a sidewalk put in. The township notified all residents of the request, and held an open hearing for it during a township meeting. Most of the neighbors showed up in support of it. Most didn’t care, but that nasty woman showed up to protest it and raise all hell.

And finally, they’re installing a sidewalk along the road. Guess who wasn’t happy about it?

A month later, they began excavating for the sidewalk, and when they got to her house, she had planted a big landscape piece with flowers and shrubs and a tree right in the way. The township told her to remove it. She didn’t. They fined her, and removed it themselves. The best part of the story is that 2 weeks after the sidewalk was finished and in, we listed our house and moved to another neighborhood. She still makes nasty remarks to my mother at church, and we drive by her house while visiting our old neighbors every now and then.

