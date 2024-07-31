Her Husband Fathered An Affair Child, But She Stayed With Him On The Condition He Would Never Acknowledge The Kid. Now He Wants The Kid To Live With Them Due To Extenuating Circumstances And She Wants A Divorce.

Some arrangements will leave you confused and mind-boggled.

AITAH For telling my husband that his affair child is not welcome in our home and if he wants custody he will have to move out? My husband and I have been married for 9 years. In 2021, we found out my husband was being sued for child support. Turns out my husband had an affair shortly after we were married. It nearly ended our marriage, but we went to counseling together and I agreed to stay in the marriage with the following provisions:

My husband was to get a second job so that his child support payments did not affect our household budget and that at no point in time would I ever consider having a relationship with this child. If he wanted to pursue one with them, fine. But I have absolutely zero interest in this kid.

So my husband has been getting to know his kid over the past couple years and recently my husband came to me and informed me that there was some sort of baby mamma drama. Apparently, she has to self-surrender in May and is going to be incarcerated for 8 months.

My husband told me that he needed to take custody while his affair partner is locked up, otherwise the kid would have to go to their grandparents who basically live on the opposite coast from us. Their kid doesn’t want to have to change schools or be so far away from their friends, dad, and mom (she will be doing her time fairly local to us).

So, after my husband told me that, I got up and left the house. I went to the grocery store on the corner and grabbed a copy of our area’s apartment guide went back home and handed it to him. He asked if I were serious. I told him I still felt the same way as I did 3 years ago. He said he didn’t think that was fair considering the extenuating circumstances.

I told him I don’t care about the circumstances. His kid is not welcome in my home, if he wanted to take custody I will grant him an amicable divorce, but I am not changing my mind. I am not taking care of some other chick’s kid.’

This person feels bad for the kid but he also stands by what the girl wants.

This person doesn’t get why they’re still together.

This person doesn’t understand why the therapist would have supported this arrangement.

This person knows that getting out of this marriage is the only way around it.

This person is here to state facts.

