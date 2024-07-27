The Memes-Turned-Videos Are The Latest AI Nightmare Creation

There is so much good that AI could be used for in the world, but people insist on using it to terrifying the rest of us, I swear.

These memes-turned-videos are definitely the rule and not the exception.

The video tool is called Dream Machine, and was developed by Luma Labs to transform still images into moving pictures.

The internet, of course, grabbed this and started turning memes into videos.

This clip, for example, is an AI-zombified video created from the “disaster girl” meme, in which a young girl smirks at the camera while the house behind her burns.

The AI characters perform some pretty disturbing stunts, so make sure to watch it a few times to properly freak yourself out.

Then, someone on Twitter used the “distracted girlfriend” meme to tell a moving story that was apparently inspired by the exorcist.

There were a few that weren’t so awful, though there are plenty of AI-detractors out there who can’t believe this is what it was all for.

burning down the amazon to harness the magic of ai in order to finally find out what captain picard from star trek looked like https://t.co/RVOjiRmF5K — Stan's Account (@tristandross) June 16, 2024

“Burning down the Amazon to harness the magic of AI in order to finally find out what Captain Picard from Star Trek looked like.”

Priceless, apparently.

Maybe it’s enough that we get a few laughs out of it.

But I doubt the people and animals who have been displaced around the world would agree.

