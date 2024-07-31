‘Have you ever thought what it would be like to eat one of these?’ – Bartender Shares The One Thing He Thinks Customers Should Never Do

There’s a bar up the street from my house that I like to go to occasionally and a phrase that’s painted on the wall says it all: Mind Your Ps and Qs.

Seems simple enough, right?

On the surface, the answer is yes, but we all know how folks can get when they’ve been drinking (and how some people behave even when they’re sober).

And that brings us to today’s story!

A bartender named Joshua started his video by stitching to another story about a customer who ate an orange left sitting on a bar and was charged $12.

Josh said he was tending bar when he started talking to a group of customers.

He explained, “The lady that’s sitting in front of me, specifically from this group, gets confident after some conversation. And she reaches in, grabs a nutmeg out of my ramekin, and says, ‘Oh, what’s this for now?’”

Joshua continued, “Because she was so kind, and the rest of her group was kind, I wanted to be polite, right? And I just said, ‘Ma’am, that’s actually for me to grate over my cocktails.’ Nothing more. So she says, ‘Oh, I’m sorry,’ and puts back the nutmeg in the ramekin.”

He thought that would be the end of the story, but later on in the evening, the woman did it again.

Joshua said, “[She] turns around to her group and she says, ‘Have you ever thought what it would be like to eat one of these?’ And pops it in her mouth like an M&M.”

Joshua added, “The moral of the story is don’t touch the garnishes, right? You’ll save yourself the embarrassment of having a bartender to tell you ‘no’ and possibly the embarrassment of cracking your tooth on a nutmeg.”

Amen!

