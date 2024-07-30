Does Your Dog Have Vacuum Cleaner Anxiety? This Woman Claims To Have A Hack That Will Fix It.

It’s a fact of life…dogs don’t like vacuum cleaners!

Actually, I guess they don’t like most things that make loud noises, but those darn vacuum cleaners have been tormenting our furry friends for decades.

But those days might be coming to an end, if we’re to believe what a TikTokker named Candacce had to say about it.

She posted a video and told viewers that she has a hack for curing dogs of their vacuum (and blow dryer) fears.

Candacce said, “Someone on here said that if you want your dog to stop being scared of the vacuum or the blow dryer, you have to discipline it.”

She said that treating appliances like vacuums and blow dryers like they’re dogs and yelling “No!” at them does the trick.

Candacce said, “Whoever told me this tip, thank you. I hope you find $100 on the floor this week.”

She then demonstrated to viewers how to do it the right way.

And it worked!

Candacce said about the blow dryer, “He would not let me get the front of his coat, ever. But now, I’m disciplining the blow dryer, he’s like, ‘Yeah, you listen to my mommy!’”

She added, “So, if you have a dog that hates the vacuum or a blow dryer, I’m just saying, you should try it.”

Take a look at her video.

This is how folks responded.

This TikTokker offered some advice.

Another viewer is going through it…

And one person spoke up.

Try it out with your pooch and see if it works!

It’s definitely worth a try.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.