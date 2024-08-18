His Grandma Hadn’t Paid Her Bill At Her Old House, So He Asked To Have The Bill Sent To Her New Address. When They Refused, He Told Them She’d Never Pay A Dime.

Most people do their best to pay their bills on time, but things happen.

Like, say, moving and not getting your bill.

But what happens when the company to which the money is owed is unreasonable in how they are asking you to pay?

That’s what is happening in this story.

Check it out.

Won’t send bill to new address then granny won’t pay This happened shortly after my grandmother moved in to live with me and my wife back in the early 2000s.

That is so nice that they are taking care of her.

My grandmother was 89 at the time and could no longer drive nor could she really write any more as this becomes relevant. We had a new landline put in and her land line phone number transferred to our address. One day she gets a call from Sears asking for a payment on a bill. She was a bit confused so asked me to talk with the gentleman.

It’s easy to see how this would have happened.

He said her account was overdue. It was maybe a couple hundred dollars. I said she’s received no bills so has paid for nothing. They still had her old address. I told him ok, she’s now live with me at my address.

Seems like a reasonable request.

Send us the bill and we’ll pay it. Nope, she has to come in and sign for an address change. I told him that’s not going to happen. She’s 89, has mobility issues and can no longer sign her name to anything. Just send us a bill and we’ll pay it.

He’s not going to like how this ends.

He wouldn’t budge.

I said we’re not going to give a rando over the phone any money without seeing a bill first. He was adamant that she had to come down and sign for the new address. It was petty revenge time. I told him fine, since she’s not receiving a bill where she lives then she owes them NOTHING and until a bill arrives nothing will be paid. I told him at 89 she no longer cares about her credit score and hung up.

They really have no leverage against her now!

Take a look at some of the best comments below.

Sometimes you have to be a little extreme.

Interesting, good to know.

Exactly, you know they CAN fix it if they wanted to.

This person tells another story about how ridiculous corporations can be.

LOL – Corporate Karma.

Come on Sears, be better.

You know you can if you want to.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.