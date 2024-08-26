Amazon Customer Explained Why His Delivery Ended Up On His Roof. – ‘Can’t be mad at the guy after seeing his reaction.’

Well, that’s one way to do it…

A man named Vince posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unusual delivery method an Amazon worker employed to get a package to him…well, sort of…

The video was shot from Vince’s porch and an Amazon delivery driver could be seen at the gate in front of his house.

And then the driver let the package go through the air, hoping to make it land on his porch.

But things didn’t go as planned. The driver’s aim wasn’t up to par and he looked visibly frustrated because Vince’s package ended up on his roof.

Vince wrote in a comment, “Package is good nothing broken. Can’t be mad at the guy after seeing his reaction.”

Take a look at the video.

Vince posted a follow-up video and played viewers the voicemail that the Amazon driver left him after the botched attempt.

Vince gave us an update!

Nice aim, bro.

