Bride-To-Be Said The Venue She Rented For Her Wedding Closed Suddenly And Didn’t Give Her Money Back. – ‘We have nowhere to go.’

This is a pretty sad story, I’m not gonna lie.

And I can understand why the woman who posted this video is so upset about what happened to her.

Her name is Katelyn and she told viewers that she was supposed to get married at a venue called Circle B in May 2024…but things didn’t go according to plan…

Katelyn told viewers, “We are supposed to get married at Circle B Wedding and Event Center in Isanti, Minnesota in less than two weeks. We just got an email that they effectively immediately closed the venue.”

She added, “We have nowhere to go, and we are not getting our money back. If anyone knows of anything in the Isanti, Minnesota, in that area, because our church is in Ham Lake, please let us know. We are just trying to figure out what to do.”

Circle B’s management sent out an email to clients explained that they had to close because of “the “current economic environment, change in the economy, proliferation of new wedding venues in the market and most importantly costs.”

Well, that doesn’t really help Katelyn out, now does it?

@katelynrnelson PLEASE HELP our wedding venue just told us they are closed effective immediately and we have no where to go and are out all of the money. We were supposed to get married in Isanti, MN. Our church is in Ham Lake, MN. ♬ original sound – Katelyn Nelson

Katelyn posted a follow-up video and told viewers, “We tried to call our past venue, and it went straight to voicemail. No responses or anything like that. They deleted their websites. Completely gone. Their social media has been deleted, so there’s no trace of them anymore.”

She added, “I feel for the other brides who are also in this situation. Some who have not heard from Circle B, just never got the email.”

@katelynrnelson Thank y’all SO much for the support. We are trying to get through this stressful time and hopefully we will hear back from Circle B at some point. ♬ original sound – Katelyn Nelson

Now, that’s pretty sketchy!

